Advertisement

Mountain Health Network names Interim CEO

Paul Smith has been named Interim President and CEO of Mountain Health Network.
Paul Smith has been named Interim President and CEO of Mountain Health Network.(Mountain Health Network)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network has a new leader.

Thursday, Mountain Health Network and Cabell Huntington Hospital Board of Directors announced the departure of Chief Executive Officer Mike Mullins.

Officials say Mullins is leaving to “pursue other opportunities.”

Mike Mullins was named the president and CEO back in 2019.

New president and CEO named at Mountain Health Network

“Mr. Mullins has served our system well as CEO for the last two years,” stated Beth Hammers, Chair, Board of Directors for Cabell Huntington Hospital and Mountain Health Network. “He has led the system’s integration, delivered on planned synergies, and provided structure and stability through the historic pandemic. Additionally, Mullins has been focused on strategic opportunities, such as the purchase of HIMG in 2020. The Board thanks Mr. Mullins for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

The Board of Directors has named Paul English Smith to lead as Interim CEO for Mountain Health Network and President of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Smith has been General Counsel of Mountain Health Network since 2019.

Prior to his system position, he served Cabell Huntington Hospital as Vice President and General Counsel for over thirty years.

Mountain Health says Smith has extensive experience in healthcare law, insurance and hospital operations. Smith will assume Mullins’ duties while the Board proceeds with conducting the selection process for the next CEO.

Further details on this transition will be provided as the information becomes available.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway along U.S. 60 in Huntington on one of two Sonic Drive-In restaurants...
2 new Sonic Drive-In restaurants coming to the Tri-State
A Huntington restaurant has announced that they’re closing their doors.
Restaurant in Huntington closing down
Carly Skeens, 22, faces charges in connection with a transaction involving heroin, according to...
Woman arrested on drug charges
According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated...
Kroger to lift mask mandate
One person was taken to the hospital after a scary crash Wednesday morning sent a car 250 feet...
UPDATE: All lanes I-64 reopen after crash

Latest News

New lodge at Cacapon Resort State Park open
Staying safe in the summer sun
Staying safe in the summer sun
Better Hearing and Speech Month with Lou Ferrigno
Better Hearing and Speech Month with Lou Ferrigno
Andy shares your weather photos | May 20
Andy shares your weather photos | May 20