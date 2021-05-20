Mountain Health Network names Interim CEO

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain Health Network has a new leader.

Thursday, Mountain Health Network and Cabell Huntington Hospital Board of Directors announced the departure of Chief Executive Officer Mike Mullins.

Officials say Mullins is leaving to “pursue other opportunities.”

Mike Mullins was named the president and CEO back in 2019.

“Mr. Mullins has served our system well as CEO for the last two years,” stated Beth Hammers, Chair, Board of Directors for Cabell Huntington Hospital and Mountain Health Network. “He has led the system’s integration, delivered on planned synergies, and provided structure and stability through the historic pandemic. Additionally, Mullins has been focused on strategic opportunities, such as the purchase of HIMG in 2020. The Board thanks Mr. Mullins for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

The Board of Directors has named Paul English Smith to lead as Interim CEO for Mountain Health Network and President of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Smith has been General Counsel of Mountain Health Network since 2019.

Prior to his system position, he served Cabell Huntington Hospital as Vice President and General Counsel for over thirty years.

Mountain Health says Smith has extensive experience in healthcare law, insurance and hospital operations. Smith will assume Mullins’ duties while the Board proceeds with conducting the selection process for the next CEO.

Further details on this transition will be provided as the information becomes available.

This is a developing story.

