Advertisement

New car wash being built in Putnam County

A new car wash is on its way to Putnam County, West Virginia.
A new car wash is on its way to Putnam County, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A new car wash is on its way to Putnam County.

According to the county engineer, a Five Star Car Wash is being built along Teays Valley Road next to the Papa John’s.

He said the car wash, which will be under construction soon, should be up and running before this year’s over.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway along U.S. 60 in Huntington on one of two Sonic Drive-In restaurants...
2 new Sonic Drive-In restaurants coming to the Tri-State
A Huntington restaurant has announced that they’re closing their doors.
Restaurant in Huntington closing down
Carly Skeens, 22, faces charges in connection with a transaction involving heroin, according to...
Woman arrested on drug charges
According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated...
Kroger to lift mask mandate
Deborah Bellar was placed on a $1 million bond, accused of conspiracy to cover up alleged...
Woman accused of conspiracy to cover up alleged sexual abuse of children

Latest News

For the first time in four years, the London Pool in Meigs County will be open for families.
Meigs County pool to reopen for first time in four years
Tick threat in full swing in the Tri-State
Tick threat in full swing in the Tri-State
Internet customers react to slow speed study findings in Charleston
Internet customers react to slow speed study findings in Charleston
wsaz
Meigs County pool to reopen for first time in four years