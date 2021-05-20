New lodge at Cacapon Resort State Park open

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The new lodge at Cacapon Resort State Park is now open for reservations, following the completion of major expansion work and additional facility improvements.

The $25 million project upgraded the lodge, which has been under construction since November 2018. Major additions include the construction of 78 guest rooms, a restaurant, lounge, spa, indoor heated pool and whirlpool, fitness center, and multiple spaces for outdoor gatherings.

“The transformation that has taken place here at Cacapon is truly incredible and just one of the ways I’ve followed through on my promise to improve our already-beautiful state parks,” Gov. Justice said. “This expansion is going to make the Eastern Panhandle an even more attractive vacation destination and will bring all kinds of new tourism dollars to West Virginia.”

Cacapon Resort State Park’s lodge was built in the 1950s. The park also has 31 cabins, a 12-room inn, and many outdoor attractions, including a golf course, lake swimming, and hiking and equestrian trails.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.