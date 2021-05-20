New police chief focusing on recruitment

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Though it hasn’t been one full week on the job for Dunbar Police Chief Brian Oxley, he’s already strived to achieve a few goals in the city.

“I want to help the community, I want to help do the things that we as law enforcement officers, as peace officers, the things that we’re supposed to get out and do, I want to make sure the community is seeing that. I want to be more active,” Oxley said.

Oxley told WSAZ that at this time, he is looking to fill about four police officer positions for the department.

“We are several short, we actually have a couple in the academy but we’re still several short,” he said, “It’s a problem nationwide, it’s a problem everywhere. It seems like every time you hear of a department giving a test there’s not a lot of applicants.”

He believes the shortage has been brewing for decades and has gotten increasingly worse during the past few years.

“It seems like it’s a problem that’s been brewing for years, every department around is short, one of the first things I had to look at was the manpower,” Oxley told WSAZ. “Back in the 90s, you’d have hundreds of applicants at police departments, now for most of the smaller ones, we’re lucky to get ten to twenty here.”

He said hiring can be challenging because the job means long hours and alternating shifts.

“We have to figure out a way to balance how we’re doing in our recruiting,” he said. “We’re eventually going to have to look at scheduling and all that stuff, just because we’re going to have to attract people.”

The department, like many others, has offered a $5,000 sign-on bonus to certified officers.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.