Oh my greens!

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Oh my greens is a new company that started from a passion for gardening and wanting to create something good for communities.

Matt Hammack, Owner and founder, discovered super foods and microgreens, and from there he discovered a whole new flavor and complexity. He shares the future for Oh my greens and what products he has available right now.

To learn more about Oh my greens, you can follow them on social media and check out there website.

