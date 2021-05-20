Ohio governor announces staff changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced staffing changes in his office.

On Thursday, the governor says Laurel Dawson, his current Chief of Staff, will be assuming the role of Counselor to the Governor.

Policy Director Michael Hall will take over the role of Chief of Staff.

Ann O’Donnell, Chief Advisor to the Governor, will remain in her current role.

“Laurel Dawson has been a trusted advisor of mine since I first ran for the U.S. House of Representatives. She has served my administration exceedingly well as Chief of Staff, and I am grateful that she will be taking on this role,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “I am equally pleased that Michael Hall has agreed to serve as Chief of Staff. His in-depth knowledge of our administration will allow for a seamless transition. Michael and Laurel are part of an established senior leadership structure that includes Ann O’Donnell as Chief Advisor, a position she has held since the beginning of our administration.”

The governor says Dawson will remain part of the Governor’s senior leadership team in her now role as Counselor to the Governor and will continue to serve as a senior advisor. She will focus on collaborating with organizations, businesses, and state and local government throughout Ohio to help further key DeWine administration initiatives such as growing Ohio’s economy, enhancing job training efforts, expanding broadband, and H2Ohio. She will also help implement Governor DeWine’s vision for the future by harnessing the talent within state government and outside state government, working with businesses and non-profits to drive these projects.

Michael Hall, who will take over the role of Chief of Staff, has been serving as Director of Policy to the Governor since January 14, 2019. Before that, Hall was the Policy Director for the DeWine-Husted for Ohio Campaign. Hall was also previously a partner with Ice Miller, LLP in their government affairs practice group. He also served in the office of then-U.S. Senator Mike DeWine.

Hall previously served as Director of Outside Counsel to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, where he directed the delivery of legal services by 150 law firms to over 90 state agencies, universities, colleges, and retirement systems.

These changes take effect Thursday.

