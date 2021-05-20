Semi-simmering weekend forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A close look at the calendar suggests this is normally the Memorial weekend ahead. But this year, with the national holiday falling on the 31st of the month, next weekend will be the unofficial start to summer. But take my word, this semi-scorched weekend ahead is the start of summer to the meteorologist.

Let’s start with Thursday afternoon when highs made the mid to upper 80s in the mountains and river valleys alike. My mesonet of temperatures recorded some 90 degree sightings in downtowns like Ashland and Huntington Now with the weather unlikely to change for days on end (next chance of meaningful rain is days and days away), hot and sunny days will feed on the dry air and dry ground to muster a few if not several 90 degree afternoons.

Since it is a desert-like heat (humidity as low as 12% on Thursday) that has taken hold, the afternoon arid heat gives way to comfy nights as the heat of day escapes to space. So overnight lows will be in the good sleeping 50s for most thru the weekend with 40s common across the high country!

Speaking of the lack of rain, while it is too soon to protect an all-out drought, the scarcity of rain over the next week will begin have us watering our lawns and landscapes. This Sunday afternoon a shower or thunder threat could present itself in Northern WV and Central Ohio, generally north of Route 50 in WV and I-70 in Ohio. Should that thunder risk remain north of the WSAZ.COM area as expected, then the next chance of rain will have to wait for late next week or beyond.

So a good idea this weekend is to stop by your friends’ pool and invite yourself in for a first dip!

