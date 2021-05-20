Slow developing May hot spell

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A quick look at my records the past 20+ years shows a wide diversity of dates for the first 90 degree temperature. I see as early as April 2 and as late as July 4th (even August for Charleston in 2003). But the convergence of data around the period of May 20-June 6th seems to fit the scattershot data the best. So when we tell you that during the next week we will hit 90 degrees for the first time and likely several times, the so called “median” date of May 25th falls right into the fold!

Wednesday’s high of 85 Huntington and 88 Charleston puts our sights on that first 90 day as early as Thursday given the dry ground and near 100% sunshine expected. Whether the wall to wall sunny day makes the 90 grade is academic. After all the day will be a “2 jugger” (of water) on the construction line and for landscapers working hard in the May sun. And remember the May sun is tied with July for the second strongest of the year, so SUNBURN ALERT for the next week.

The period Thursday thru the weekend and into next week will feature sun splashed days and clear, comfy night’s Daily highs will be 85-90. Given the arid almost desert-like nature of the heat, evening outdoor barbecues will be pleasantly warm and overnight lows will be in the comfy 55-60 degree range.

As for rain, sometime late weekend into next week a thunderstorm will pop in Northern WV and perhaps slide south into our region. Still there is the risk a week from now some areas have not had a drop of rain and talk of a summer drought will be whispered at those cookouts.

