Advertisement

Staying safe in the summer sun

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

With summer around the corner, everyone is excited to get back outdoors and start enjoying the weather.

While summer is the best time of year for many, it’s also the time of year when people go out without properly preparing for the sun.

Lifestyle Expert Gretchen Connelie joined Sarah on Studio 3 to share tips on enjoying the summer while staying safe in the sun.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway along U.S. 60 in Huntington on one of two Sonic Drive-In restaurants...
2 new Sonic Drive-In restaurants coming to the Tri-State
A Huntington restaurant has announced that they’re closing their doors.
Restaurant in Huntington closing down
Carly Skeens, 22, faces charges in connection with a transaction involving heroin, according to...
Woman arrested on drug charges
According to a press release from Kroger, vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated...
Kroger to lift mask mandate
One person was taken to the hospital after a scary crash Wednesday morning sent a car 250 feet...
UPDATE: All lanes I-64 reopen after crash

Latest News

Paul Smith has been named Interim President and CEO of Mountain Health Network.
Mountain Health Network names Interim CEO
New lodge at Cacapon Resort State Park open
Better Hearing and Speech Month with Lou Ferrigno
Better Hearing and Speech Month with Lou Ferrigno
Andy shares your weather photos | May 20
Andy shares your weather photos | May 20