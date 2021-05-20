Advertisement

Stroke awareness with Encompass Health

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - American Stroke Month was created to promote public awareness and reduce the incidence of stroke in the United States. While many things have changed in the years for the better around stroke care since it started, no one at the time of its creation could foresee what we have gone through in the last year alone.

Doctor Ron Barebo, a neurologist, shares how we need to act fast if someone is having a stroke and what warning signs we need to be on the look out for.

To learn more about Encompass Health, you can visit their website or you can call 304-733-1060.

