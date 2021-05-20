Advertisement

Team USA Softball competing in Olympics, first time since 2008

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

After a year filled with postponements, no is more excited to compete this summer than Team USA Softball.

For the first time in 13 years, women’s softball is back on the world’s biggest stage.

Before she packs her bags for Tokyo, Gold and Silver Medalist Cat Osterman joined Sarah from Dick’s Sporting Goods in San Antonio, Texas to inspire girls everywhere to take up the game.

