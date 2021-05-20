Advertisement

Thousands enter Ohio’s $1M Vax-a-Million lottery

Ohioans 18 and older who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can...
Ohioans 18 and older who have received a received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five $1 million prizes. Beginning Tuesday, May 18, you must opt in to be entered.(WXIX)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state says hundreds of thousands of people have entered Ohio’s lottery that will award five $1 million prizes and five full-ride college scholarships in a promotion to increase vaccinations.

The first winners of the Vax-a-Million program will be announced May 26.

The state Department of Health fielded more than 60,000 calls about the lottery when it opened Tuesday and the web site had more than 25 million page views.

The Health Department said Wednesday it will release the total number of entrants May 24 after the first names are drawn and the verification process is completed.

