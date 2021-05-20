Advertisement

UPDATE | Jefferson Road ground work delayed to Fall

DOH anticipates ground work restarting in the Fall.
DOH anticipates ground work restarting in the Fall.(WSAZ)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jefferson Road may not be seeing any ground work happening until Fall 2021, according to the West Virginia Department of Highways.

WSAZ investigated the halt of work being done on the Jefferson Road project back in August 2020 and discovered the project sat at a standstill for nearly nine months due to permitting issues.

Those permitting issues with Kokosing Construction Company has since been resolved but now the question remains for when ground work will officially restart on the project.

DOH District 1 Construction Engineer, Gary Mullens, said they were aiming for late Spring to officially restart the ground work, but now they are anticipating Fall of this year.

Mullens told WSAZ Fall is more reasonable for the restart of field work that people will be able to see on the ground because, they are still in the process of buying properties, locating waste sites and coordinating with the railroad company. DOH said these are some of the challenges in working in such a heavily populated area.

