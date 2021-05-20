Advertisement

WSAZ Now Desk | How you can play a part in celebrating Huntington’s 150th

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington’s 150th anniversary committee is collecting items from the public that commemorate the city’s past, present and future to put in a time capsule. The capsule will be closed on Collis P. Huntington’s 200th birthday on Oct. 22.

Kaylin Adkins-Staten joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about how you can take part and about future events that are planned to celebrate the sesquicentennial.

