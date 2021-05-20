WSAZ Now Desk | Marshall’s big win could have impact on future of youth sports
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Monday, the Marshall men’s soccer team won the national championship, beating out the Indiana Hoosiers for the title.
Youth soccer coaches, past and present, say the win isn’t just big for the community, but will have an impact on the future of youth sports and will help to spark interest in the game.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.