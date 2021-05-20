Youth soccer players inspired by Marshall’s national championship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some soccer players practicing at the YMCA Kennedy Center Wednesday evening were too young to appreciate what the Marshall men’s soccer team managed to pull off, but slightly older kids are thrilled by the notion that the best college team in the country plays in their back yard.

“I’m one of their biggest fans,” 10-year-old Zavier Tucker said.

9-year-old Cohen White was at the title game Monday night in Cary, North Carolina, when the Herd defeated Indiana 1-0 to win the national championship.

“It was amazing honestly,” White said. “It was one of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had. Seeing Marshall win makes me want to play for Marshall went I get to college.”

Matthew Graham coaches his 10-year-old daughter on a youth team in the Kennedy Center league.

“For her to be interested at this point in a college soccer tournament is intriguing in itself, and then for her to see her hometown school win it when they had no chance coming in means she could potentially beat anybody at any time no matter what team she’s on, so it’s definitely inspiring for these kids,” Graham said.

Jodi Mallory has a couple young kids just beginning their soccer careers. She attended Marshall and was the strength and conditioning coach for several Herd teams, including women’s soccer.

“I think that can really inspire small children, because it gives them something to aspire towards,” she said. “They saw how excited everybody got watching the game and how fun it is to rally together and do something fun.”

After the monumental Marshall win, those involved with youth soccer locally expect an even higher level of interest in the sport.

“There are many people I talked to who never watched soccer who became interested in it and discovered they like soccer, and that may trickle down to their children wanting to play,” Mallory said.

“You can achieve anything,” Altizer 4th grader Savanna Suttle said.

