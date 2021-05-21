Advertisement

6th Street bridge closed after wreck

According to dispatchers there is no ETA on when it will reopen.
According to dispatchers there is no ETA on when it will reopen.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of the 6th street bridge have been shut down after a car accident. That’s according to dispatchers, who say crews on scene have no estimated time on when the bridge will reopen.

This bridge connects Huntington, West Virginia and Chesapeake, Ohio.

As of right now no information is available surrounding the accident.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking back for the latest information.

