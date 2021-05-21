Advertisement

7 charged with involuntary manslaughter in Maradona death

Diego Maradona died of a heart attack Nov. 25 at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires...
Diego Maradona died of a heart attack Nov. 25 at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires following brain surgery two weeks earlier. He was 60.(Source: Presidencia de Argentina vía AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Seven health professionals who tended to Diego Maradona in the days before his death have been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Maradona died of a heart attack Nov. 25 at a rented residence outside Buenos Aires following brain surgery two weeks earlier. He was 60.

A medical board’s report given to prosecutors earlier this month concluded that Maradona agonized for more than 12 hours, did not receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized.

Prosecutors have charged neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and five others.

Maradona led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway along U.S. 60 in Huntington on one of two Sonic Drive-In restaurants...
2 new Sonic Drive-In restaurants coming to the Tri-State
It happened early Thursday morning on I-64 in Charleston.
Five car crash sends one person to hospital
Tractor-trailer stuck on railroad tracks along Route 2
Jessica Ahlbrand, 22, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that stemmed from a May...
Mother arrested after toddler eats ‘snacks’ possibly containing THC, sheriff’s office says
A crash early Friday morning closed the eastbound lanes of Route 60 in St. Albans.
Early morning crash sends two to the hospital

Latest News

That's a Wrap! |May 21
That’s a Wrap! | May 21
Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy on Studio 3
Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy on Studio 3
Pets and separation anxiety
Pets and separation anxiety
Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a...
7 nooses halt construction at Connecticut Amazon warehouse
Veterans Repair Corp with Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State
Veterans Repair Corp with Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State