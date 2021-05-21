Addiction support at Shawnee Family Health Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During the pandemic, overdoses and addiction has sky rocketed in the Tri-State area. Luckily, Shawnee Family Health Center is there to help those who are battling addiction as well as their families.

Henry Butler, a Peer Recovery Support Specialist, shares how the health center can help and what treatment options are available for families and individuals.

The Shawnee Family Health Center is having a wellness and recovery extravaganza from 11a.m. to 2p.m. at the South Point Park. They will be having food and drinks and Henry will be the guest speaker at the event.

To learn more about the Shawnee Family Health Center, you can follow them on Facebook, check out their website and you can contact them at 740-354-7702.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.