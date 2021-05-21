Advertisement

Another COVID-19-related death reported in southeast Ohio

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Another COVID-19-related death is reported in Scioto County.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth City health departments released that information Friday, saying the victim was a 46-year-old woman. Her death brings the countywide death toll to 90 people.

Heath department officials also announced eight more COVID cases, which makes 6,474 total since the pandemic started. Recovered cases are at 6,248, while 137 cases remain active.

Scioto County remains at Level Two (orange) on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

