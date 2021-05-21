Capital High student awarded with Cassie Johnson scholarship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A student at Capital High School was awarded Friday with a scholarship in fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson’s honor.

It’s the first scholarship given out in Cassie’s honor at the school, which happens to be Johnson’s alma mater.

High school senior Austin Parsons took home the award. He plans on attending West Virginia University in the fall with a major in wildlife biology.

The check was for $1,960. The original award amount is $1,460, which is a nod to Cassie’s badge number 146.

According to a Facebook post from the Charleston Police Department, for the first year an extra $500 was added to the check.

The post also says Parsons has impeccable grades and behavior. By combining that with his passion for law enforcement and animals, it made him the perfect candidate for the scholarship.

The award will continue to be given out every year.

