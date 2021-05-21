Chlorine shortage affects South Charleston manufacturer

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As summer approaches, many of us can’t wait to catch some rays and take a dip in the pool. However, with a national chlorine shortage, several pool stores across our region are having a hard time trying to keep buckets on the shelves.

We’ve told you about the struggles that customers have had trying to get their hands on chlorine.

However, behind the scenes, the demand has manufacturers slammed.

“What we have on this floor is enough to cover about three to four days,” Clearon CEO Bryan Kitchen said.

When the demand is far higher than the supply, employees are crucial.

However, with the current amount, working overtime is what makes or breaks making enough product.

“We are asking our employees to work the weekends to basically increase our output,” Ken Smith, director of formulations and packaging, said.

The constant overtime to keep up is why the company is trying to get more hands on deck. A handful have already been hired on with incentives.

If you’re interested in applying, click here to go to Clearon’s website for more information.

The reason for the higher price tags on the shelves stems from materials being hard to come by.

“Products for raw materials, package materials, and logistics have gone up significantly. So, we’ve been forced to pass those price increases on to not only our customers, but then on to their consumers, as well. It’s impossible for Clearon to bare that entire burden,” Kitchen said.

The unexpected shortage is forcing manufacturers to make adjustments.

“Stressful, very stressful. You know, trying to meet demand is the biggest thing,” Smith said.

Stressful-- but it’s their dedication that sparks a new perspective.

“We have a bit of a spring in our step that we haven’t had quite frankly in a very long time, so when we look at what this means for Clearon, it means growth,” Kitchen said.

It’s all about adjusting to the challenges to help make a big splash into summer.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.