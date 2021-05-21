City of Kenova extends community clean-up

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Kenova is extending the community clean-up through Sunday.

Mayor Tim Bias says the dumpsters will remain at 1500 Pine Street across from the police department through Sunday.

Originally the dumpsters were going to be removed Friday.

The dumpsters are set up for residents of Kenova inside city limits, Mayor Bias said.

