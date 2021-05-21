Advertisement

City of Kenova extends community clean-up

The city of Kenova has extended the community clean-up.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Kenova is extending the community clean-up through Sunday.

Mayor Tim Bias says the dumpsters will remain at 1500 Pine Street across from the police department through Sunday.

Originally the dumpsters were going to be removed Friday.

The dumpsters are set up for residents of Kenova inside city limits, Mayor Bias said.

