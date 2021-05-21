Commission honors 42-year paramedic and firefighter

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After 42 years serving his community, Kevin “Wrap” Bess was honored Thursday night during the Kanawha County Commission meeting.

“It’s heartwarming,” said Bess, a Cedar Grove native.

Bess began his career on Jan. 5, 1975, with the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department when he was 16 years old. It was just two years later in 1977 that Bess was working on an ambulance that exploded and caught fire. He suffered third-degree burns over his body and was hospitalized for 72 days as a result. However, due to the bandages that covered his body, that’s how his nickname “Wrap” came to be.

“It’s a wonderful career, if I had to do it over, I’d do it all again,” Bess said. “I had an awesome time doing it. But when you get older, it’s harder to do and you realize one day it’s time to walk away.”

After Bess’s injury, he still continued serving his community and later joined the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA) where he was later promoted to paramedic supervisor. Bess also received a certification as a Mobile Critical Care Paramedic and began his flight paramedic career with Health Net Aeromedical and then Air Evac. Aside from helping thousands of patients in the most critical conditions, he also helped teach other EMS responders about protocols for treating burn patients.

“It’s my judgement you are a victim who became a hero,” said Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper.

“(A statement) one of my mentors gave to me years and years ago, and it’s ‘everyday we zip on a flight suit, put on a bunker coat, put on a uniform, we have a chance to make a difference in someone’s life, be that person,” Bess told WSAZ.

County officials say Bess held one of the first paramedic cards issued in the state of West Virginia, and that was issued on May 7, 1979.

He retired on May 7, 2021.

