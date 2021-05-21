Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 3 deaths, 285 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three more deaths and 285 new coronavirus cases have been reported within the last 24 hours in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 21, 2021, there have been 2,870,079 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 159,735 total cases and 2,772 deaths.

The deaths include a 60-year old female from Fayette County, an 86-year old female from McDowell County, and a 74-year old female from Gilmer County.

There are 5,791 active cases.

151,172 people have recovered from the virus.

863,861 individuals have at least one dose of the vaccine. 711,411 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,469), Berkeley (12,540), Boone (2,096), Braxton (965), Brooke (2,204), Cabell (8,770), Calhoun (362), Clay (534), Doddridge (611), Fayette (3,482), Gilmer (872), Grant (1,278), Greenbrier (2,841), Hampshire (1,883), Hancock (2,823), Hardy (1,550), Harrison (5,837), Jackson (2,158), Jefferson (4,654), Kanawha (15,136), Lewis (1,241), Lincoln (1,513), Logan (3,177), Marion (4,510), Marshall (3,492), Mason (2,025), McDowell (1,581), Mercer (4,962), Mineral (2,891), Mingo (2,637), Monongalia (9,277), Monroe (1,149), Morgan (1,205), Nicholas (1,792), Ohio (4,255), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (933), Pocahontas (665), Preston (2,915), Putnam (5,232), Raleigh (6,898), Randolph (2,698), Ritchie (725), Roane (644), Summers (829), Taylor (1,237), Tucker (534), Tyler (729), Upshur (1,899), Wayne (3,140), Webster (505), Wetzel (1,370), Wirt (440), Wood (7,850), Wyoming (2,016).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway along U.S. 60 in Huntington on one of two Sonic Drive-In restaurants...
2 new Sonic Drive-In restaurants coming to the Tri-State
It happened early Thursday morning on I-64 in Charleston.
Five car crash sends one person to hospital
Jessica Ahlbrand, 22, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that stemmed from a May...
Mother arrested after toddler eats ‘snacks’ possibly containing THC, sheriff’s office says
Tractor-trailer stuck on railroad tracks along Route 2
Paul Smith has been named Interim President and CEO of Mountain Health Network.
Mountain Health Network names Interim CEO

Latest News

A man has been arrested on a warrant for arson charges after being found attempting to break...
Man arrested on warrant for arson charges after allegedly trying to break into vehicles
It’s one of the ways committee members honor the veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for...
Flags up on bridge overlooking U.S. 52 ahead of Memorial Day
Mini therapy horses!
Mini therapy horses!
Four people found dead near burning KY barn
Four people found dead near burning KY barn