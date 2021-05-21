COVID-19 in W.Va. | 3 deaths, 285 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three more deaths and 285 new coronavirus cases have been reported within the last 24 hours in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of May 21, 2021, there have been 2,870,079 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 159,735 total cases and 2,772 deaths.

The deaths include a 60-year old female from Fayette County, an 86-year old female from McDowell County, and a 74-year old female from Gilmer County.

There are 5,791 active cases.

151,172 people have recovered from the virus.

863,861 individuals have at least one dose of the vaccine. 711,411 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,469), Berkeley (12,540), Boone (2,096), Braxton (965), Brooke (2,204), Cabell (8,770), Calhoun (362), Clay (534), Doddridge (611), Fayette (3,482), Gilmer (872), Grant (1,278), Greenbrier (2,841), Hampshire (1,883), Hancock (2,823), Hardy (1,550), Harrison (5,837), Jackson (2,158), Jefferson (4,654), Kanawha (15,136), Lewis (1,241), Lincoln (1,513), Logan (3,177), Marion (4,510), Marshall (3,492), Mason (2,025), McDowell (1,581), Mercer (4,962), Mineral (2,891), Mingo (2,637), Monongalia (9,277), Monroe (1,149), Morgan (1,205), Nicholas (1,792), Ohio (4,255), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (933), Pocahontas (665), Preston (2,915), Putnam (5,232), Raleigh (6,898), Randolph (2,698), Ritchie (725), Roane (644), Summers (829), Taylor (1,237), Tucker (534), Tyler (729), Upshur (1,899), Wayne (3,140), Webster (505), Wetzel (1,370), Wirt (440), Wood (7,850), Wyoming (2,016).

