Early morning crash sends two to the hospital

A crash early Friday morning closed the eastbound lanes of Route 60 in St. Albans.
A crash early Friday morning closed the eastbound lanes of Route 60 in St. Albans.(John Green)
By Sarah Sager
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Route 60 is open after an early morning crash sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of MacCorkle Avenue and B Street.

Our crew at the scene say two cars were involved in the crash.

Two people involved in the crash were alert, but had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

