Early morning crash sends two to the hospital

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Route 60 is open after an early morning crash sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of MacCorkle Avenue and B Street.

Our crew at the scene say two cars were involved in the crash.

Two people involved in the crash were alert, but had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One direction of a busy road was closed early Friday morning after a serious crash.

It happened around 6:30 a.m in the eastbound lanes of Route 60 near B Street in St. Albans.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ there is a medical emergency

