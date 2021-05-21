Advertisement

Federal funding available for those impacted by 2021 storms and flooding

(WSAZ)
By Blake Whitener
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Federal assistance is now available to residents in Kanawha, Cabell, Mingo and Wayne counties who were impacted by 2021 storms and flooding.

According to a release from the Kanawha County Commission, President Joe Biden issued a Major Disaster Declaration for West Virginia following the severe storms and flooding that happened between February 27 and March 4, 2021.

Commission President Kent Carper stated, “Kanawha County worked overtime to document the damage that occurred during these storms. The flooding was widespread and severe.  We fought for this opportunity to assist our flood victims.  I sincerely thank the President and FEMA for making disaster assistance available to those residents and businesses that were damaged.”

Commissioner Ben Salango noted, “Several communities and individual homeowners suffered devastating damage because of these floods.  We greatly appreciate that Federal funds are being made available to assist our citizens in the recovery process.”

Commissioner Lance Wheeler added, “On behalf of the citizens of Kanawha County, this Commission made numerous requests for a Federal disaster declaration and the assistance that comes with it.  The damage was serious, and I am grateful that our citizens are eligible to apply for Federal funding.”

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can apply for federal assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by clicking here.

