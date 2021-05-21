Advertisement

Flags up on bridge overlooking U.S. 52 ahead of Memorial Day

It’s one of the ways committee members honor the veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.(WSAZ News Staff)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Members of the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade Committee spent Friday morning putting up flags on the Woodland Cemetery U.S. 52 bridge.

The bridge sits right above U.S. 52 in Ironton.

It’s something committee members say they do every year ahead of Memorial Day.

They say it’s one of the ways they honor the veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

It’s also a way to get people in the patriotic spirit.

Committee members say drivers tend to honk their horns and wave as they make their way past the bridge.

The 153rd Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade is set for Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m.

