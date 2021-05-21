Guilty plea made in Putnam County murder case

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Putnam County man has plead guilty in a case involving a shooting death in 2019.

According to the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office, Thomas Newton Blevins plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Thursday.

He will not go to trial because of his guilty plea.

Investigators say Blevins, 68, of Leon, shot his wife on August 4, 2019, at their home in the 400 block of Sulug Road.

Kim Blevins, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene by Putnam County EMS. Rescue crews found her lying on a couch with a gunshot wound.

Blevins’ sentencing date is scheduled for July 9th.

To see our previous coverage of this story, click here.

