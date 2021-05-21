Advertisement

Home inspection expectations

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you are looking to buy a house or if you are even trying to sell the one your in... home inspections are a must in home buying or selling.

Brody Nash from Century 21 shares what you can expect with a home inspection and has a home inspector share what they look for when they go into a home.

To get in contact with Brody you can check out his website or you can call 304-208-6190 or 304-736-6655.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway along U.S. 60 in Huntington on one of two Sonic Drive-In restaurants...
2 new Sonic Drive-In restaurants coming to the Tri-State
It happened early Thursday morning on I-64 in Charleston.
Five car crash sends one person to hospital
Jessica Ahlbrand, 22, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that stemmed from a May...
Mother arrested after toddler eats ‘snacks’ possibly containing THC, sheriff’s office says
Tractor-trailer stuck on railroad tracks along Route 2
Paul Smith has been named Interim President and CEO of Mountain Health Network.
Mountain Health Network names Interim CEO

Latest News

Henry Butler, a Peer Recovery Support Specialist, shares how the health center can help and...
Addiction support at Shawnee Family Health Center
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
Second special needs COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled
Dr. Jared Chapman from Living Well Aesthetics shares the perfect way to protect your skin,...
Protecting your skin this summer with Living Well Aesthetics
Brian Knost, Marketing Director, shares some exciting news about COVID-19 restrictions being...
Opportunities and fun at Mardi Gras Casino and Resort