Internet customers react to study about slow speeds

By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The days of dial-up are long gone, but many living in West Virginia’s capital city feel like they are living in the past.

According to a recent study, Charleston is one of the metro areas with the slowest internet speed in the country.

This doesn’t shock people who live in the capital city.

“I live in the city of Charleston, in the middle of the most populated city in the state, and I can’t get good Internet,” West Side resident Nishelle Denson said.

Denson says her access to the internet is touch-and-go every day. Denson works from home and is a full-time student, so she depends on the internet. She is making up for the lack of access by having extra hotspots and signal boosters around her home.

Another woman who also lives on the West Side is going through the same thing.

“It’ll just start skipping and jumping, like if you have DirectTV and it’s raining outside, that’s what your Internet will act like,” West Side resident Jerri Caplinger said.

Caplinger says her daughters are e-Learners, so they need the web for schoolwork.

“What if they can’t get to the schoolwork? Then that’s just bringing them further behind,” Caplinger said.

Because of the American Rescue Plan the city will get close to $37 million.

Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin some of that money will go toward solving the city’s internet problem.

