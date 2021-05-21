Kanawha County Courthouse to resume regular operating hours

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Starting Monday, May 24, the Kanawha County Courthouse will return to regular operating hours, the Kanawha County Commission announced Friday.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The normal operating hours will also apply to the Judicial Annex Building, the W. Kent Carper Public Safety Complex and the Voter’s Registration office.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hours had been reduced effective last July 23.

The courthouse is located at 409 Virginia St. in Charleston.

