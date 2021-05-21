Advertisement

Man arrested on warrant for arson charges after allegedly trying to break into vehicles

A man has been arrested on a warrant for arson charges after being found attempting to break...
A man has been arrested on a warrant for arson charges after being found attempting to break into vehicles on Friday.(WSAZ)
By Blake Whitener
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested on a warrant for arson charges after being found attempting to break into vehicles on Friday, deputies say.

According to a Facebook post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Malcolm Meade trying to gain entry into multiple vehicles in the area of Chief Logan Lodge.

A locals check determined that a warrant had been issued for Meade on arson charges out of Lincoln County.

According to the criminal complaint from Lincoln County, Meade had allegedly started a fire on property owned by FEMA near Smith Creek Road in March. The fire burned a five foot circle on the property. The Duval Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and put out the fire.

Meade is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway along U.S. 60 in Huntington on one of two Sonic Drive-In restaurants...
2 new Sonic Drive-In restaurants coming to the Tri-State
It happened early Thursday morning on I-64 in Charleston.
Five car crash sends one person to hospital
Jessica Ahlbrand, 22, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that stemmed from a May...
Mother arrested after toddler eats ‘snacks’ possibly containing THC, sheriff’s office says
Tractor-trailer stuck on railroad tracks along Route 2
Paul Smith has been named Interim President and CEO of Mountain Health Network.
Mountain Health Network names Interim CEO

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 3 deaths, 285 new cases
It’s one of the ways committee members honor the veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for...
Flags up on bridge overlooking U.S. 52 ahead of Memorial Day
Mini therapy horses!
Mini therapy horses!
Four people found dead near burning KY barn
Four people found dead near burning KY barn