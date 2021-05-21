Man arrested on warrant for arson charges after allegedly trying to break into vehicles

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested on a warrant for arson charges after being found attempting to break into vehicles on Friday, deputies say.

According to a Facebook post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Malcolm Meade trying to gain entry into multiple vehicles in the area of Chief Logan Lodge.

A locals check determined that a warrant had been issued for Meade on arson charges out of Lincoln County.

According to the criminal complaint from Lincoln County, Meade had allegedly started a fire on property owned by FEMA near Smith Creek Road in March. The fire burned a five foot circle on the property. The Duval Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and put out the fire.

Meade is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.

