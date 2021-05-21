Advertisement

Man questioned after three overnight fires

Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:22 AM EDT
HARTS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is being questioned by West Virginia State Police after three overnight fires.

Lincoln County dispatchers say the fires happened in Harts, all about 12:30 Friday morning.

A church, an abandoned store front and an abandoned home caught fire.

The church and store front had minimal damage, according to dispatchers. The home was destroyed.

Dispatchers say two women called them after seeing a man running from the burning church.

No one was injured. No names have been released.

