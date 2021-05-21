Advertisement

Man’s community efforts recognized during ceremony

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON – The A.D. Lewis Community Center and Foundation for the Tri-State Community honored Chip Sweeney during a ceremony Thursday at the community center.

Sweeney was a Huntington High School senior in 2017 when he hosted “Chip’s Celebrity Bingo” with former Marshall football standout and NFL player Troy Brown to raise $28,097 for improvements at the A.D. Lewis Community Center.

The fundraiser was part of the community engagement portion of the city of Huntington’s successful effort to win the America’s Best Communities competition. The money was deposited into the America’s Best Community Fund, which is overseen by Foundation for the Tri-State Community.

The funds recently were used for new bleachers on the field adjacent to the Community Center, new fencing and building materials for a new ADA accessible ramp.

Sweeney, a recent graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, attended the ceremony.

