MU head soccer coach to get new contract

Marshall Head Soccer Coach Chris Grassie
Marshall Head Soccer Coach Chris Grassie
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University’s Men’s head soccer coach, Chris Grassie, is getting a new contract coming off the heels of Monday night’s national championship win.

The MU Board of Governors held an emergency meeting Friday afternoon where board members motioned to approve the new contract for Coach Grassie.

Grassie has been head coach at Marshall since January 2017. This is his fourth season and he lead Marshall to winning the NCAA Soccer Cup Championship. The win marked the first-ever Division I national championship in soccer for the Herd and the first national championship in school history since their football win in 1996.

The base contract is worth $1,878,750 over the next five years.

