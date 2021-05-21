Multi-vehicle accident reported on U.S. 52

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Multiple people have been injured and one person entrapped after a vehicle accident on U.S. 52 in the South Point area.

According to dispatchers, it happened just before 4 p.m. Friday near County Road 144 in Lawrence County.

The crash involved at least three vehicles.

Crews say they are working to get to the scene of the crash and are urging drivers to use caution in the area.

They say the location of this accident is likely to cause congestion and traffic changes on the roadway.

