North Myrtle Beach leaders formally adopt ordinance to address short-term rental parking issues

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Restrictions will be put into place to address parking issues stemming from short-term rental homes in North Myrtle Beach.

During a special called meeting on Friday, the North Myrtle Beach City Council passed the second and final reading of an ordinance pertaining to transient parking in residential neighborhoods.

The issue stems from many who rent homes through online platforms like Airbnb and VRBO and ultimately bring too many cars to the properties, which forces some to park on the street.

“Numerous vehicles parked on-site of a short-term rental or within the ROW adjacent to or near the short-term rental property can create safety issues as well as disturb the quiet enjoyment of persons located next to or near the short-term rental property,” the ordinance states.

The ordinance does not allow any cars to be parked on the street overnight, and the number of cars parked at a rental property must not exceed the number of available parking spaces listed in the permit.

Additionally, the homeowners of the city’s 4,097 properties available for short-term rentals through online platforms must inform guests about the number of parking spaces available.

