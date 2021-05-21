Parent sues The Lexington School after alleged bullying incident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A parent is suing staff of The Lexington School after an alleged bullying incident from April of 2019.

A parent says their child suffered physical and emotional injuries that continue to this day.

It’s been two years since the family of a Lexington boy says he was attacked on the playground by six other preschoolers. This month, the boy’s mother sued the Lexington school and its administrators at the time, claiming they did not do enough to keep the bullying from happening.

The lawsuit says the child was restrained by a classmate while others poked him in the eyes with paper sticks made in class and kicked him in the stomach.

The family says the child is still suffering from physical and emotional injuries to this day.

The lawsuit claims the child’s screams for help were either unheard or ignored by staff because workers were texting and talking rather than watching the children. It went on to say, “This failure on the part of TLS to safeguard the safety and well-being of its students directly caused or contributed to the incident that occurred.”

Kara Fresh, therapist and owner of Lexington Therapy, says bullying can cause mental long-term effects as debilitating as physical ones.

“We all know that bruises heal, broken bones heal,” Fresh says.

Fresh says she’s seen bullying in kids as young as 5, with many children suffering the same aftermath.

“Serious issues with self-esteem, ongoing concerns about forming relationships and relationship attachments, we see kids withdrawal and becoming very isolated and depressed,” Fresh says.

This isn’t the first time a lawsuit like this has been filed in Kentucky. In 2006 we covered a case against the Casey County School District after five girls were bullied and said the school didn’t do enough to stop it. The victims received a settlement of over $100,000.

Now, Fresh says schools can implement changes, hopefully helping students of all ages.

“Better policy writing, better training programs for teachers, for administrators,” Fresh says.

It is important to point out, a lawsuit only represents one side of the situation. We’ve reached out to The Lexington School. They told us they could not comment because of the pending litigation.

If you’re affected by bullying, you can get help by reaching out to Lexington Therapy here.

