Part of KY 503 closed next week

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Part of KY 503 in Greenup County will be temporarily closed next week.

The Kentucky Department of Highways says this is for embankment repairs.

Starting on Monday, May 24, crews will close KY 503 at milemarker 8.6 near Paradise Lane – about three tenths of a mile from the US 23 intersection – to backfill the embankment where steel supports were previously installed.

The road will be closed each day from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. through Friday, May 28 or until the project is finished.

KY 503 will open back up at night.

During the day, drivers can take Ky 67 (Industrial Parkway) and KY 207 to detour.

Weather conditions could affect road work schedules.

