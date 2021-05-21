Advertisement

Part of KY 503 closed next week

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Part of KY 503 in Greenup County will be temporarily closed next week.

The Kentucky Department of Highways says this is for embankment repairs.

Starting on Monday, May 24, crews will close KY 503 at milemarker 8.6 near Paradise Lane – about three tenths of a mile from the US 23 intersection – to backfill the embankment where steel supports were previously installed.

The road will be closed each day from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. through Friday, May 28 or until the project is finished.

KY 503 will open back up at night.

During the day, drivers can take Ky 67 (Industrial Parkway) and KY 207 to detour.

Weather conditions could affect road work schedules.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway along U.S. 60 in Huntington on one of two Sonic Drive-In restaurants...
2 new Sonic Drive-In restaurants coming to the Tri-State
It happened early Thursday morning on I-64 in Charleston.
Five car crash sends one person to hospital
Tractor-trailer stuck on railroad tracks along Route 2
Jessica Ahlbrand, 22, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that stemmed from a May...
Mother arrested after toddler eats ‘snacks’ possibly containing THC, sheriff’s office says
A crash early Friday morning closed the eastbound lanes of Route 60 in St. Albans.
Early morning crash sends two to the hospital

Latest News

Thomas Newton Blevins plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Thursday.
Guilty plea made in Putnam County murder case
A man has been arrested on a warrant for arson charges after being found attempting to break...
Man arrested on warrant for arson charges after allegedly trying to break into vehicles
Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 3 deaths, 285 new cases
It’s one of the ways committee members honor the veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for...
Flags up on bridge overlooking U.S. 52 ahead of Memorial Day