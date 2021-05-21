Advertisement

Pets and separation anxiety

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For more than a year, working from home has meant spending a lot more time with our pets.

As people return to work and begin traveling, that can create separation anxiety for pets.

Dr. Crista Coppola, a nationally recognized animal behaviorist, is teaming up with PetSmart to share tips and tools to help pets and pet parents deal with separation anxiety issues.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway along U.S. 60 in Huntington on one of two Sonic Drive-In restaurants...
2 new Sonic Drive-In restaurants coming to the Tri-State
It happened early Thursday morning on I-64 in Charleston.
Five car crash sends one person to hospital
Tractor-trailer stuck on railroad tracks along Route 2
Jessica Ahlbrand, 22, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that stemmed from a May...
Mother arrested after toddler eats ‘snacks’ possibly containing THC, sheriff’s office says
A crash early Friday morning closed the eastbound lanes of Route 60 in St. Albans.
Early morning crash sends two to the hospital

Latest News

That's a Wrap! |May 21
That’s a Wrap! | May 21
Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy on Studio 3
Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy on Studio 3
Veterans Repair Corp with Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State
Veterans Repair Corp with Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State
Brewgrass 2021 with Taps at Heritage
Brewgrass 2021 with Taps at Heritage