Ripley High students suspended for senior prank

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Jackson County Schools Superintendent Blaine Hess, several Ripley High School seniors have been suspended following a high school prank.

RHS senior class President Ben Smith said the prank was meant to be innocent.

“It’s something that’d be fun and show love and support for our school for our last to come out with a big bang,” Smith said.

Students say 36 classmates tacked solo cups on the gymnasium and roof (along with an elliptical machine and a folding table) and saran-wrapped the senior hallway.

On Thursday morning, students returned to school to see RHS principal Jimmy Frashier cleaning up the mess and tossing items off the roof.

“I feel like the whole reaction that morning was just a little bit overboard,” Ripley senior Brady Gandee said.

Hess says students will serve in-school suspension while participating in graduation activities next week.

WSAZ reached out to Hess for an interview. He told us he was unavailable.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.