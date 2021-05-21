Road shut down due to house fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 1400 block of 4th Avenue in Charleston is shut down Friday evening due to a house fire, according to Metro 911.

Dispatchers say the home is fully engulfed.

There is no word on any injuries or on how long the road will be shut down.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.