Road shut down due to house fire in Charleston

4th Ave is shut down in the area
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 1400 block of 4th Avenue in Charleston is shut down Friday evening due to a house fire, according to Metro 911.

There is no word on any injuries or on how long the road will be shut down.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.

