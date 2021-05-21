School officials: Two students involved in deadly Bell County crash

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - 12:20 p.m. Update: Officials with Bell County High School posted additional information about Thursday’s crash on their Facebook page.

The post reads “Late last night, two members of our 2021 graduating class were in an automobile accident. Tragically, one student passed away due to injuries sustained and one is in critical condition. While we mourn the loss of a graduate, his family’s wish is that we continue. Tonight’s graduation will proceed at 7 pm. The Bell County High School family asks for your prayers for the family and friends.”

Kentucky State Police identified the student who was killed as Dalton Hunter, 18. We do not know the identity of the other student.

Original Story:

Investigators are trying to piece together what happened following a deadly crash in Middlesboro.

Our media partner WRIL reports it happened at 19th Street and Hurst Road just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

The Bell County coroner’s office confirmed to WYMT two people were in the car at the time. One of them died in the crash.

We do not know how many other vehicles were involved, the number of any additional victims or their conditions.

We are still working to learn more information about what happened.

