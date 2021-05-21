Advertisement

School officials: Two students involved in deadly Bell County crash

(RAYCOM MEDIA)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - 12:20 p.m. Update: Officials with Bell County High School posted additional information about Thursday’s crash on their Facebook page.

The post reads “Late last night, two members of our 2021 graduating class were in an automobile accident. Tragically, one student passed away due to injuries sustained and one is in critical condition. While we mourn the loss of a graduate, his family’s wish is that we continue. Tonight’s graduation will proceed at 7 pm. The Bell County High School family asks for your prayers for the family and friends.”

Kentucky State Police identified the student who was killed as Dalton Hunter, 18. We do not know the identity of the other student.

Original Story:

Investigators are trying to piece together what happened following a deadly crash in Middlesboro.

Our media partner WRIL reports it happened at 19th Street and Hurst Road just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

The Bell County coroner’s office confirmed to WYMT two people were in the car at the time. One of them died in the crash.

We do not know how many other vehicles were involved, the number of any additional victims or their conditions.

We are still working to learn more information about what happened.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway along U.S. 60 in Huntington on one of two Sonic Drive-In restaurants...
2 new Sonic Drive-In restaurants coming to the Tri-State
It happened early Thursday morning on I-64 in Charleston.
Five car crash sends one person to hospital
Tractor-trailer stuck on railroad tracks along Route 2
Jessica Ahlbrand, 22, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that stemmed from a May...
Mother arrested after toddler eats ‘snacks’ possibly containing THC, sheriff’s office says
A crash early Friday morning closed the eastbound lanes of Route 60 in St. Albans.
Early morning crash sends two to the hospital

Latest News

That's a Wrap! |May 21
That’s a Wrap! | May 21
Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy on Studio 3
Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy on Studio 3
Pets and separation anxiety
Pets and separation anxiety
Veterans Repair Corp with Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State
Veterans Repair Corp with Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State
Brewgrass 2021 with Taps at Heritage
Brewgrass 2021 with Taps at Heritage