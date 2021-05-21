Scioto Sheriff awards citizen and dispatcher after deputy gets into accident while on duty

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County Sheriff has given out two awards after a citizen helped a deputy who got into a crash on his way to an emergency.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, on May 15, Deputy Webster was responding to a call of shots being fired. While on his way, he was involved in a serious crash, where he went off the road and hit a tree.

Ryan Penix, who lives near the accident scene, was traveling home when he came upon the accident. He jumped into action, using Deputy Webster’s vehicle radio to call for assistance. Deputy Webster was unresponsive at first and Ryan stayed by his side making sure that he was looked after, while communicating with 9-1-1 dispatch.

Emergency Communication’s Dispatcher Amy Klaiber was on-duty during this incident. The sheriff said Dispatcher Klaiber exemplified what it means to be an Emergency Communication’s Dispatcher, by directing multiple resources to the scene of the injured Deputy all while handling the other calls-for-service.

“It is with great honor that I present Ryan Penix with the ‘Citizen Public Service Award’ and Emergency Communication’s Dispatcher Amy Klaiber with the ‘Award of Excellence.’ I am blessed to live in such a great community, knowing that we have community members that will, without hesitation, jump in to help our deputies in time of need. I am honored as well to be the Sheriff of an Office in which the employees and staff show their professionalism while working for the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.”

