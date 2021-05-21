Second special needs COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be a second special needs COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those with autism and other developmental disorders.

It’s set to be held on Friday, May 28 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bible Center Church. They will offer second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those who got first doses at the special needs clinic on May 7, held by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.

First doses of the coronavirus vaccine will also be available.

The clinic will provide reduced wait time, a smaller crowd size and visual supports.

You can stay in your vehicle or get a vaccine inside in a sensory friendly environment. There will be representatives Autism Services Center and CARES have provided training to clinic staff prior to the event.

Family members and support staff of those with developmental disorders will also be able to get vaccinated.

You can schedule an appointment by calling 304-348-8080.

KCHD and KCEAA are partnering with Community Autism and Education Systems (CARES), Autism Services Center and Bible Center Church on the clinic.

