Two legendary kicks

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -There’s been a lot of discussion on social media as to where Marshall’s men’s soccer national championship stacks up in Marshall sports history. There’s also an interesting debate about two kicks that are 29 years apart. Both share iconic status now in Marshall sports annals.

Willy Merrick and Jamil Roberts are now forever linked together by great Herd moments.

Here’s our story.

