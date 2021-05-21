West 17th Street Bridge reopens after crash

UPDATE 5/21/21 @ 4:39 p.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dispatchers say the West 17th Street Bridge is back open after a crash.

The accident happened 3:24 p.m. Friday.

Our crew at the scene says traffic is moving slowly.

No other details have been released.

ORIGINAL STORY 5/21/21 @ 4:09 p.m.

