WSAZ Now Desk | ‘9th Street Live’ concert series kicks off Friday in Huntington

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The ‘9th Street Live’ concert series kicks off in Huntington Friday. The brand new, weekly concert series is being hosted by Kindred Communications.

It will take place each Friday through Labor Day on 9th Street. Reeves Kirtner, with Kindred Communications, joins the WSAZ Now Desk to talk about which artists will kick things off.

