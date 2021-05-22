Advertisement

7-car pileup reported on I-64 in eastern Ky.

A seven-car pileup is reported late Friday night on Interstate 64 in Carter County, Kentucky.
A seven-car pileup is reported late Friday night on Interstate 64 in Carter County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A seven-car pileup is reported late Friday night on Interstate 64 in Carter County.

County 911 dispatchers confirmed the accident, saying it happened near the 166-mile marker.

The information came into our newsroom just before 11 p.m.

No other information is available at this time, including the extent of injuries and if any lanes are closed.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is underway along U.S. 60 in Huntington on one of two Sonic Drive-In restaurants...
2 new Sonic Drive-In restaurants coming to the Tri-State
According to dispatchers there is no ETA on when it will reopen.
Victim’s name released in fatal bridge accident
William Cody Lusher
Man charged for allegedly setting three fires overnight
A crash early Friday morning closed the eastbound lanes of Route 60 in St. Albans.
Early morning crash sends two to the hospital
It happened early Thursday morning on I-64 in Charleston.
Five car crash sends one person to hospital

Latest News

A crash late Friday night temporarily closed the westbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue in South...
Crash temporarily closes part of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha County
Clay County has secured a $25,000 grant to help in the ongoing mission to recover from historic...
Clay County secures $25,000 grant to help rebound from flooding
Tony's Friday weather
Tony's Friday weather
Man charged for allegedly setting three fires overnight
Man charged for allegedly setting three fires overnight