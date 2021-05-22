7-car pileup reported on I-64 in eastern Ky.

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A seven-car pileup is reported late Friday night on Interstate 64 in Carter County.

County 911 dispatchers confirmed the accident, saying it happened near the 166-mile marker.

The information came into our newsroom just before 11 p.m.

No other information is available at this time, including the extent of injuries and if any lanes are closed.

